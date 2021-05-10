MLS: Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández surrenders to the great level of Jonathan Dos Santos with the LA Galaxy

The call ‘Traffic Classic’ witnessed a great performance by the Mexican Efraín Álvarez, Jonathan Dos Santos Y Javier Hernandez, these last two, making themselves present on the scoreboard to give three more points to the LA Galaxy.

Despite the nickname of franchise player that ‘Chicharito’ Hernández has, his compatriot Jonathan Dos Santos is the current leader and captain of the Los Angeles team. At a press conference, the Chivas youth squad praised his best of the Dos Santos.

Also read: Club América recovers Emanuel Aguilera for the quarterfinals of the Liguilla

“Jonathan Dos Santos has to show that he is one of the best players in MLS, because he has talent to spare and incredible physical capacity just like his brother Giovani. Jonathan Dos Santos is incredible, he is our leader and captain.”

Read also. Liga MX: Florian Thauvin’s injury that worries the UANL Tigres

For his part, Jonathan Dos Santos joked with the play of the goal, since, after the assistance of Hernández, the player who came on track was Efraín Álvarez, who had the opportunity to finish off the goal; however, he listened to Jonathan and gave way to shoot from first intention.