MLS investigates possible act of racism against Colombian Diego Chará



The MLS disciplinary commission is investigating the situation.

The game between Portland Timbers and Minnesota United was marred by a possible episode of racism. The Colombian Diego Chará, a Timbers player, complained to the referee after a clash with Argentine Franco Fragapane. However, the situation was dismissed by the principal. After the game we know the extended version and the investigation that the MLS initiated.

It happened after game time. Fragapane said a few words to Chará’s ear which caused the latter to have an airy reaction. There was no one near the action, so the figure of the witness is not possible. Chará spoke to the referee, but did not get enough support. The game continued.

At the end of the meeting we learned that there was an apparent clear reason why Diego Chará reacted as he reacted after the encounter with Fragapane. It was confirmed by Gio Savarese, coach of Portland Timbers, the team that the Colombian defends.

“We all support Diego Chará. What happened to you today, the discriminatory word you were told, should have no place anywhere“Savarese said, who was disappointed in the way the party leader handled the situation.

Minnesota United published a statement in this regard: “We are aware of the allegations for the behavior of a player in the game against Portland. The team has investigated the matter and the player involved in the reported incident claimed not to have made any discriminatory comments“.

In addition, the club added that it supports the MLS in any investigation regarding the aforementioned event.

The MLS communications department confirmed that the league launched an investigation into the incident. “MLS has zero tolerance for abusive and offensive language, we take these allegations very seriously“, Reads the statement.

We will know the culmination of the case once the MLS provides the next updates.