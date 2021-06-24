MLS: Inter Miami shows its support for those affected by the collapsed building in Florida

The board of the Inter Miami Major League Soccer (MLS) team expressed their support for the people and families affected by the collapse of a building, which shook the state of Florida in the last hours.

We are heartbroken. The thoughts and prayers of the club are with those affected by this horrible event that has impacted our community, “was the club’s message.

The board of directors headed by its president David Beckham launched this message through their social networks, where he assured that they are heartbroken by that horrible moment that many families are going through in the city of Miami Beach.

The 12-story building of about 40 years old housed about 100 apartments, where at the moment one person died from the collapse and 51 more missing, so the work of rescuers in the area continues.

The collapse, the causes of which are being investigated, occurred on the part facing the famous Miami Beach, leaving a large amount of debris on one side of the Champlain Towers building, where about 80 rescuers work.

