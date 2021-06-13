MLS: Inter Miami puts a price on Rodolfo Pizarro

The Inter Miami, MLS team, would be willing to release Rodolfo Pizarro at an affordable price to carry out his sale in this transfer market and with this would open the doors for him to return to the MX League with the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara or the Rayados de Monterrey for the Apertura 2021.

According to information revealed by Gabriel Tamayo, Inter Miami would sell Rodolfo Pizarro for 10 million dollars to leave, since he does not play in the team and the midfielder would have the intention of returning to Liga MX and would have already been offered to Chivas and Rayados.

“Inter Miami would be willing to release Rodolfo Pizarro for less than 10 million dollars. The table is set. ”, Tamayo revealed.

It should be remembered that Duilio Davino, Rayados sports director, said that Pizarro was not among the priorities, so it looks complicated for him to return to La Pandilla for the 2021 Apertura.

For its part, Chivas does not have the money to make big signings but this reduction in the price of Rodolfo Pizarro would make Guadalajara think about it and they can release money for the return of the Tuzos del Pachuca youth squad.

Pizarro has played 26 games for Inter Miami where he has scored 4 goals and 5 assists since his arrival in MLS in February 2020.

