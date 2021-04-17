MLS: Inter Miami CF would have launched a millionaire offer to Luis Suárez

The MLS kicked off its 2021 season this Friday, after nearly four months of inactivity. One of the teams that has stolen the eye before kickoff is the Inter Miami CF, who hired Phill neville as a coach.

Although it has one of the best attacks, the team of David Beckham, who will make a transfer that breaks the market next summer, is about Luis Suarez, forward who plays for Atlético de Madrid.

Although the Uruguayan has declared that he is happy in Spain, according to Cadena Cuatro Deportes de España, the Inter Miami board will insist on the 34-year-old player, to whom they would have offered $ 10 million annually.

However, his arrival will not be so easy, since his signing would cause him to get rid of a franchise player, remembering that at the moment he has four and they had to let Matías Pellegrini leave, leaving Rodolfo Pizarro, Gonzalo Higuaín and Bless Matuidi.