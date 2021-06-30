MLS: Greg Vanney indirectly sends the Mexican National Team due to the absence of Javier Hernández

Javier Hernandez reached ten goals in the season last weekend, which has caused the fans to ask for his return to the Mexican team; however, everything seems to indicate that this will not happen while Martino is on the bench.

After his great game against the San José Earthquakes, the strategist Greg Vanney, sent a hint to the national team already Gerardo Martino before the refusal to call him to the Gold Cup.

“We’re going to keep him here all day. If they can’t find a use for him, he can stay in Los Angeles, he has a perfect home. We’re very happy to have him and we’re fine with him staying.”

Vanney pointed out that the ‘Chicharito’ is happy for the moment he is going through and wants to keep it, making it clear that it has been important for him LA Galaxy in the current season.