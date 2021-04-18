MLS: Goals by Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández in the LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami CF (Video)

The Mexican, Javier Hernandez scored his first goal of the season with the LA Galaxy at minute 63. The Mexican anticipated the mark of González Pires, to finish off at the first post and tie the match against the Inter Miami CF. Minutes later, Hernández took advantage of the goalkeeper’s rebound to score his double.

The Chivas youth squad said prior to the match against his compatriot Rodolfo Pizarro that he was in his best physical form. During the last months, Hernández showed off his preparation for the new season of the MLS.

In his first season with the LA Galaxy, Hernández only scored two goals, the last of which was last November, which generated much criticism around him, considering that he came to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Hernández celebrated with all his first score, he even ordered a sector of the fans to be silenced. This double comes at a time when a possible return to the Mexican National Team has been debated.