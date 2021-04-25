MLS: Goal by Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández in the LA Galaxy vs New York Red Bull (Video)

At minute 9, after an error by the defense of the Ney York Red Bull, Javier Hernández took advantage of his teammate’s deflected shot to finish off the goal line and put the scoreboard ahead of LA Galaxy.

The Mexican forward scored his third goal of the season, making it clear that he is looking for a sports revenge this year, after a first year full of injuries and problems off the court.

Hernández has started with the ‘right foot’ in the MLS, which has earned him the praise of the local and Mexican press, who have even nominated him to be one of the reinforcements in Tokyo with the Mexican National Team.

With these three goals, the ‘Chicharito‘surpassed his record from the last tournament, where he only got two touchdowns, which caused several fans to go overboard for his performance.