MLS: Edgar Castillo is presented as new FC Cincinnati reinforcement

The Mexican American Soccer Player Edgar Castillo, was presented as a new reinforcement of FC Cincinnati of the Major League Soccer (MLS), after finding himself as a free agent after being released by the Atlanta United.

Lee: Chivas will have a new coach in the summer; Ricardo Peláez already has the relief of Vucetich

Edgar is an experienced player who has had success playing at the club level in Mexico and the United States, as well as internationally, “said FC Cincinnati General Manager Gerard Nijkamp.” It is important to have a balance between veteran players and players. younger players and we believe Edgar can be an important piece in solidifying our bottom line and providing a level of leadership for our younger players. “

The experienced full-back defender joins the FC Cincinnati squad to fill in for the departure of foreigner Saad Abdul-Salaam, who failed to fill his coach’s eye last season and was released.

Also read: Yanet García shows off her great rear with daring photography in a red bodysuit

Edgar Castillo, 34, has joined this 12 team in his professional career, playing in the MX League for Santos Laguna, Club América, Tigres UANL, San Luis, Puebla, Club Tijuana, Atlas FC and Monterrey.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content