MLS dominates ranking of the most valuable of the Concacaf Champions League

Three professionals from two teams in the United States MLS lead the ranking of the Concacaf Champions League Most Valuable Soccer Players at the start of the competition’s round of 16. Atlanta United’s Venezuelan forward Josef Martínez is the ‘MPV’ with a market value of 14 million euros.

Argentines Lucas Zelarayán (Columbus Crew) and Ezequiel Barco (Atlanta United) take the tournament podium with 10 million euros each.

Up to 15 of the 20 most sought-after footballers in the Concachampions are active in Liga MX clubs, six of them from Monterrey, the most represented with the Aztec Carlos Rodríguez at the helm (7.5 million euros of market value). A figure that he shares with the Mexican attacking midfielder of Cruz Azul Roberto Alvarado and with the Uruguayan forward of La Machine Jonathan Rodríguez.

Concacaf Champions League Most Valuable Players

Pedro Aquino | Club America | € 4.5 M

Bruno Valdez | Club America | € 5 M

Jesus Gallardo | Monterrey | € 5 M

Richard Sánchez | Club America | € 5 M

Maximiliano Meza | Monterrey | € 6 M

Vincent Jansen | Monterrey | € 6 M

Luis Romo | Cruz Azul | € 6 M

Cesar Montes | Monterrey | € 6 M

Sebastian Vegas | Monterrey | € 6 M

Rogelio Funes Mori | Monterrey | € 6.5 M

Marcelino Moreno | Atlanta United | € 6.5 M

Oberlin Pineda | Cruz Azul | € 7 M

Jonathan Rodríguez | Cruz Azul | € 7.5 M

Carlos Rodríguez | Monterrey | € 7.5 M

Roberto Alvarado | Cruz Azul | € 7.5 M

Santiago Sosa | Atlanta United | € 7.5 M

Lucas Zelarayán | Columbus Crew | € 10 M

Ezequiel Barco | Atlanta United | € 10 M

Josef Martínez | Atlanta United | € 14 M

Clear dominance of Liga MX in the Concacaf Champions League

The round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League is played by 16 teams: nine from North America, five from Central America and two from the Caribbean.

Monterrey, Club América and Cruz Azul, all from Liga MX, are the teams with the most valuable teams from the Concachampions that the UANL Tigres won last year. Clubs in Mexico hold the record with 36 titles since the tournament was created in 1962.

