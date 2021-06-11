MLS: Diego Rossi, Carlos Vela’s teammate, could reach the Premier league

The MLS It has become a league that begins to export players to Europe, it has been the case of Brendan Aaaronson, Miguel Almiron, Alphonso Davies, among others. The last of them could be Carlos Vela’s partner, Diego rossi.

The Uruguayan attacker is one of the new ‘celestial pearls’; However, he knows that if he wants to transcend football to go to the World Cup in case his team qualifies, he must go to a better league.

Also read: Pumas UNAM: Gianluca Lapadula, how much the reinforcement sought by the University is worth

According to ‘Talk Sport’, Everton and the Tottenham they would be interested in the LAFC footballer. The source points out that the Spurs are looking for a player who can fill the gap in the face of a possible departure from Harry Kane.

TO THE PREMIER? According to @talkSPORT: Tottenham and Everton dispute the signing of Diego Rossi (23 | ). The #LAFC attacker could go to English football for a figure of around £ 10 million. One of the main figures of his squad in the MLS. pic.twitter.com/5RfgWoJW6W – Express Futbol (@ExpressFutbolCL) June 10, 2021

Also read: Liga MX and MLS All-Star Game; Date and details of the match

While the ‘Tuffees’ seek competition for Calvert-Lewin. The same source assures that the whole of the MLS would have fixed a price of 10 million dollars for his departure, an amount that could be paid by either team.