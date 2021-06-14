MLS: David Luiz would strengthen Inter Miami in this transfer market

David Luiz, a Brazilian defender who currently plays for Arsenal in the English Premier League, would be close to strengthening the MLS Inter Miami team in this transfer market, although he would have more ‘girlfriends’ who would be following in his footsteps.

According to information from journalist Nicolo Schira, David Luiz would also be in the sights of Benfica, Flamengo and Olympique de Marseille in addition to Inter Miami, so it will be a long summer on the subject of his next destination.

As detailed in the information, David Luiz is studying the offers together with his agent, who at the moment everything seems to indicate that he would choose to go to the MLS with David Beckham and Rodolfo Pizarro.

In that sense, Inter Miami would have the offer to make him a franchise player, so the Brazilian center-back would agree to go to the United States, although Benfica and Olympique de Marseille will not give up so easily.

Flamengo would give the still Arsenal player the chance to return to Brazil, be close to his family and compete for titles after being out of European competitions this season in the Premier League.

