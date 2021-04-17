MLS: “Chofis” López put up a “row” on his debut with the San José Earthquakes

After his controversial departure from Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, Javier Eduardo “la Chofis” López debuted with him San Jose Earthquakes in Major League Soccer, against the Houston Dynamo.

Although it did not influence the score, the “Chofis” López He did not go unnoticed in the match, as he was about to put up a fight with the players of the Dynamo after an outrage.

With the match 2-0 in favor of the Houston Dynamo, Eduardo López launched a kick into the air towards “Memo” Rodríguez, which did not impact the Mexican American but did cause his annoyance and that of his teammates.

Fortunately, this rudeness of “la Chofis” López was only shoved between the elements of both teams and did not pass to greater, because also no player was expelled.

In this way, Javier Eduardo López had a rather gray debut in Major League Soccer, as the San José Earthquakes ended up losing 2-1 to the Houston Dynamo at BBVA Compass Stadium.

