MLS: “Chicharito” Hernández did attend the media after the Galaxy vs Seattle

After being left out of the list of the Mexican National Team for the next friendlies, Javier “el Chicharito” Hernández was once again in the eye of the hurricane because he left the press “planted” after the meeting between the Los Angeles Galaxy and the Seattle Sounders.

However, contrary to what was handled in networks, Javier Hernandez He did attend the press after the meeting, as he had an interview on the pitch for the SportsNet network, which was in charge of broadcasting the game.

One of the assumptions that were planted was that “Chicharito” did not attend a press conference to not talk about the Mexican National Team. However, during the interview, Hernández was asked only about the meeting.

“It doesn’t matter what I say, because in the end we lost, but I think we are a better team. The only thing we have to improve on is experience, and experience comes with time. There are many players who are playing their first season “

After the meeting between Galaxy and Seattle, Javier Hernández has not given any further statements about the team or the Mexican National Team.

