MLS: Chicharito Hernández and Carlos Vela lead the All-Star team

Liga MX and Major League Soccer will meet for the first time in the “All-Star Game” on August 25 in the United States, and MLS has already revealed its first All Stars elements.

Through their social networks, the Mexicans Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, forward for the Los Angeles Galaxy, and Carlos Vela, attacker for Los Angeles FC, shared that they will be part of the team of the MLS stars, as they will be in the “# MLSAllStar Skills Challenge “

So far, “el Bombardero” Vela and “Chicharito” Hernández are the only Major League Soccer players who have been confirmed as participants in the All-Star game against Liga MX.

For its part, Liga MX has not issued any statement on which players will be present at the meeting, although figures such as André-Pierre Gignac, Jonathan “Cabecita” Rodríguez and Guillermo Ochoa are expected.

In addition to the game in the game of the stars, there will also be a series of challenges a day before in the “Skills Challenge”, which will be announced as the days go by.

