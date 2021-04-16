MLS: Carlos Vela would like to have a Chivas player as a teammate at LAFC

This weekend, the MLS resumes activities after more than four months. Unlike other seasons, very few signings were seen, the Brazilian attacker, Alexandre Pato, being the most striking of them.

With the start of a new season, the LAFC of Carlos candle, continues to be one of the favorite clubs to win the league, being one of the most regular since its debut in MLS, in 2018.

Before the game against Austin FC, which is the new league franchise, the Mexican was asked if he would like to have a player of Chivas as teammates in Los Angeles FC, revealing that player would be Jose Juan Macías.

“He would bring me José Juan Macías.”

The Chivas forward is not going through his best moment, he has even lost the title in the Sacred herd ‘; Despite this, his possible exit to the Italian League in the next transfer market has gained strength but, without a doubt, a pair between Vela and Macías would be something that many rojiblancos fans would like to see.