MLS: Carlos Vela puts pressure on LAFC to win title

Carlos candle is far from the level it showed in 2019, upon its arrival at the MLS; However, the club environment knows that as soon as it regains its rhythm, the team LAFC will be a candidate again to lift the title.

The injuries have not left the Mexican calm; Despite them, he had the luxury of being decisive in the last Concachampions, For that reason, in an interview for ESPN, the Los Angeles figure praised the work of Bob bradley and acknowledged that despite having a short time in the MLS, it is already a team with identity.

“Every moment, every year that passes are new experiences and learnings. As good and bad moments go by, you create your own story and in that aspect I think we are doing well.

The Chivas youth squad knows they have one of the best teams in the league; They have demonstrated this in their three years; However, he indicated that it is necessary to make that leap in quality and it is time to win the first title for the team.