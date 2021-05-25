MLS: Carlos Vela launches motivating message after being vaccinated against Covid-19

The Mexican forward of Los Angeles FC of the Major League Soccer, Carlos candle, was vaccinated against Covid-19 and encouraged fans to follow suit to prevent the spread of the disease.

Through your official account Twitter, Vela showed how he responded to the call to be vaccinated, filling the American community with hope to defeat Covid-19, a virus that in the United States has caused more than half a million deaths.

“The Covid-19 vaccine will protect communities and help stop the spread of the virus. That is why # YoMeVacuné. Please do your part so that we can return to what we love,” his message detailed.

It should be remembered that Carlos Vela returned to the starting 11 and collaborated with an assist in one of the two goals by Diego Rossi with which Los Angeles FC beat Colorado Rapids 2-1 in Week 6 of MLS, thus breaking a streak of two consecutive defeats.

