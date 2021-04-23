MLS: Carlos Vela is a doubt for the match between Los Angeles FC and Seattle Sounders

Figure and captain Los Angeles FC, Carlos candle, has started the season with the ‘left foot’. After being substituted by ‘mistake’ in his first game against Austin FC, thinking that he was injured, the Mexican has not managed to train even.

Bob Bradley, LAFC coach, confirmed at a press conference that Vela did not train with the rest of his teammates due to a muscle problem in the white tissue in one of the attacker’s legs.

It should be remembered that after being replaced at minute 20, Vela demanded his decision from Bob Bradley, indicating that he could continue on the court. This fact caused that at the end of the game he will reveal that it was a mistake.

Bob Bradley gives injury update ahead of match against the Sounders: “Carlos (Vela) has not been in full training this week. Diego (Rossi) has trained but not sure he’s at 100%. (Kim) Moon, still training, still being adjusted. ”# LAFC | #LAFCvSEA pic.twitter.com/D61q4pBZGq – LASportsAccess (@LASportsAccess) April 23, 2021

However, everything seems to indicate that, in effect, the forward has a muscular injury, which is why it is doubtful for the match of the second date of the MLS against him Seattle Sounders, which will be played tomorrow.