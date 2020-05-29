The MLS gave its teams the green light on Thursday to voluntarily begin outdoor training sessions with small groups of players.

The sessions, in which groups must submit to local and government public health restrictions, are the next step in the league’s attempt to resume competition after it suspended the season this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Clubs must submit specific training session plans to MLS and each group must have a maximum of six players.

The league stressed that teams can divide their court into two parts and define six zones in half, separated by at least 3 meters (10 feet) from each other. Only one player may be in each zone at the same time as the others to maintain physical distance. Players will be able to change zones but two of them will not be able to occupy the same zone simultaneously.

Players will be able to rehearse passes and shoot at goal, but they must keep 3 meters away in all training sessions. They will have to stay with the same group and will not be able to interact or change with others in the other groups. Goalkeepers are prohibited from spitting on their gloves.

MLS reported that all other required health and safety measures should continue to be observed when clubs began individual training, including disinfecting the equipment used and checking players before allowing them to enter the training grounds.

That review includes temperature inspections.

The suspension ordered by the league to train all members of any team continues in force until next Monday.

Most MLS teams have started individual practice.

D.C. United announced that it will begin individual exercises on Friday after being authorized to do so in Leesburg, Virginia, where its affiliate team USL plays.

The club said it is reviewing with the office of the Mayor of Washington, D.C, the date on which it will be able to start using Audi Field and the training grounds of RFK Stadium.

Chicago and San José are the only two teams that have not started individual practice.