MLS: Andy Polo leaves in wheelchair after brutal foul in Portland vs Galaxy

The Portland Timbers received on this day from Major League Soccer the visit of the Los Angeles Galaxy, in a duel that left the toughest entry so far this season and one of the most spectacular in recent tournaments.

With the game tied scoreless and near halftime, Timbers player Andy Polo was fighting for the ball near midfield when Derrick Williams came sweeping it up and took it away.

Also read: MLS or Liga MX: Reinforcement in sight, Willian Borges is free; How much do you charge?

Polo practically did a full turn after the impact in the leg and ended up lying on the grass without moving, while the referee of the match did not hesitate to expel Williams for his devious tackle.

Andy Polo and the terrible tackle Derrick Williams. Hard the moment that the national steering wheel is living and from here the best vibes. #RCTID pic.twitter.com/4VAbQHtmg0 – Pulse Sports Peru (@PulsoSportsPeru) May 22, 2021

Andy Polo had to go out of change in the “cart of misfortunes” to be attended and could not even leave the stadium on his own foot, since he had to do it in a wheelchair assisted by the staff of the Timbers.

Although Derrick Williams was sent off with a direct red, Major League Soccer is expected to add at least one more game suspension to the Los Angeles Galaxy player for this terrible action.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: