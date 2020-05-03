Saturday May 02, 2020

Felipe Gutiérrez, Diego Rubio, Felipe Mora, José Bizama and Cristián Gutiérrez leave their homes to return, under optimal conditions, to individual training at the sports centers of their respective clubs, in the nation most affected by the coronavirus.

The federation that directs the Major League Soccer (MLS) has determined that, under optimal security conditions, soccer players will be able to attend individual training sessions at the sports centers of their respective clubs.

The decision has generated controversy because the United States is currently the country most affected by the pandemic. The northern country of our continent has 1.14 million infected and more than 66 thousand deaths from the virus.

For this reason, the measure is not mandatory and each player will be able to voluntarily access these work routines, if the club complies with the health conditions imposed by the authorities.

Felipe Gutiérrez of Sporting Kansas City, Diego Rubio for Colorado Rapids, Felipe Mora at Portland Timbers, José Bizama at Houston Dymond and Cristián Gutiérrez of Vancouver Whitecaps will be able to leave their homes and maintain their physical condition through professional work that they will not they could access due to quarantine.

However, they run the risk of adding to the high numbers that the country manages because of the coronavirus. This measure is not intended as those initiated in European countries to resume the league quickly, but to give footballers the possibility of maintaining their physical state during the suspension of football.

Players may not enter other club facilities other than the perimeter created for this measure. That is, the gym, locker room and training rooms will be prohibited for access and use. They must respect social distancing, so the work will be in a small group. And more measures that seek to stop the massive contagion that the country is experiencing.