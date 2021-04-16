MLS: Alex Morgan declares himself a fan of Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández

Despite not having had a good first season in the MLS with the Los Angeles Galaxy, the youth squad of the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, received praise from the American soccer player, Alex morgan, who showed all his respect and admiration for the Aztec forward, ensuring that his arrival in MLS is a success, as that has given him more presence in the league.

Morgan, a figure of American soccer, defended the arrival of Chicharito to MLS, ensuring that the arrival of Mexican stars will bring much recognition to the men’s league, especially in the state of California, one of the states with the largest presence of Latinos in the United States. USA.

“It is very important that he came to the United States. Any Mexican star who comes to play in MLS is going to bring a lot of recognition to the league and especially in the state of California, “Morgan said in an interview with ESPN.

Previous years, Morgan had already shown his admiration for the Aztec striker, assuring that Hernández was a footballer he enjoyed watching, remembering Chicharito’s performances with Manchester United.

“Chicharito is a player that I enjoy watching. Especially because in 2012, when we went to England for the Olympics, I was playing there back then. It’s good to be able to see other forwards and see how you compare to them. My husband is from Mexico, so I support various Mexican players, ”Morgan commented on that occasion.

Morgan stressed that the presence of Mexican and Latino players in the MLS has been a positive point for the growth of the league, since with them the sale of jerseys and assistance in the stadiums skyrockets.

“When you see now in California, that Chicharito is in Los Angeles, of course it will be very big. It is very good to see all the excitement and expectation that it has generated in the last two years, “he said.

Currently, the MLS has Mexican players such as Carlos Vela, Alan Pulido, Javier Hernández, Eduardo López, Osvaldo Alanís, Carlos Fierro, Rodolfo Pizarro, Efraín Álvarez and Jonathan Dos Santos.

