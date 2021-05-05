MLS: Alan Pulido stands in solidarity with the victims of the subway in Mexico City

The Mexico City was covered in mourning after the accident in the Metro Line 12 of the Mexico City. Several teams were present with their messages of support for the victims and their families, after the event went around the world.

The former striker of the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara, Alan Pulido, now attacking Sporting Kansas City of the Major League Soccer He added to the condolences with an emotional message through his official Twitter account.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso ‘grows’ and launches a challenging message for the Liguilla

“Solidarity with Mexico, especially to relatives of the victims of the fatal accident on metro line 12 in CDMX. Resignation and consolation for the relatives, hope and faith to relatives of the disappeared, as well as those who are interned in a hospital “, reads the publication.

Solidarity with Mexico, especially relatives of the victims of the fatal accident on line 12 of the metro in CDMX. Resignation and consolation for the relatives, hope and faith to relatives of the disappeared persons, as well as those who are admitted to a hospital – PULIDO 9️⃣ # AP9 (@alanpulido) May 5, 2021

Similarly, the Liga BBVA MX gave its position on the tragic accident on Line 12 of the Mexico City metro, where a train collapsed and caused the death of more than 20 people and approximately 80 were injured.

“The Liga BBVA MX deeply regrets what happened last night in Tláhuac, Mexico City. All our solidarity with family and friends of the affected people. As a show of respect, a minute of silence will be observed prior to the start of the matches in our tournaments ”, it is read on social networks.

Also read: Wolverhampton, the first club to react to the Metro tragedy in Mexico City

The unfortunate accident has caused outrage in some parts of the world and some clubs dedicated messages of solidarity to the victims such as Bayer Leverkusen, Barcelona and Wolverhampton. So far the official death toll from the accident on Line 12 of the CDMX metro is 25.