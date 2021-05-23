MLS: Alan Pulido shines with goal and assistance with Sporting Kansas City (VIDEOS)

Forward Alan Pulido has turned heads in Major League Soccer with his great participation with Sporting Kansas City in the match corresponding to matchday 7 in the Western Conference against the San José Earthquakes.

In the 15th minute, the Mexican attacker made a pass to space to his teammate Jaylin lindsey who entered the area alone and with a cross shot, sent the ball to the back of the nets for 1-1 and added an assist to his account.

In the complementary part, forward Alan Pulido received the ball on the edge of the area and with a small movement, opened the space with his rival and with a forehand shot, added a new score in the season to give his team the advantage with 2-1.

His first career #SportingKC goal! Go on, @JaylinLindsey! pic.twitter.com/lNc1uMrdTg – Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) May 23, 2021

In the end, Sporting Kansas City took the victory as a visitor by a score of 3-1 against the San José Earthquakes, where the Mexican also Javier Eduardo ‘Chofis’ López scored for the locals cause.

WE HAVE LIFT OFF @alanpulido pic.twitter.com/8hdyqBMLA4 – Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) May 23, 2021

