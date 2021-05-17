MLS: Alan Pulido sends message to his detractors after scoring a double

The Mexican attacker, Alan Pulido, scored a double in the victory of Sporting Kansas City over the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0. The former Chivas player reached 3 goals in the league and confirmed his good moment.

A few days ago, Martino included it on his list for the Nations league, call that sparked the controversy, since, several fans consider that it has not won a place in the ‘Tri ‘, so Pulido sent a message to his detractors.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Santiago Giménez gets emboldened and sends a challenging message to Liga MX

“It just confirmed the good time I’m having. This has given me a lot of confidence. People will always speak, they will always judge. I am focused on my thing, keep scoring goals”:

“I was going from less to more due to an injury. Every time I am picking up pace, I feel better. These goals help personally, in motivation”: Alan Pulido #SportingKC pic.twitter.com/ADT3YjwZoB – Salvador Pérez (@YoSoyChavaPerez) May 16, 2021

Also read: Liga MX: This was the emotional celebration of Carlos Hermosillo after the victory of Cruz Azul

Pulido indicated that he will continue to show that he is going through a good time and defended the call of the elements that militate in the MLS with the Mexican National Team, noting that they are in a league of good level.

“I’m doing my job well, I have to be here playing, in a very competitive league. That is why players who are in this League have been taken into account for Selection “