MLS: Alan Pulido responds to his critics after his great season

Alan Pulido, forward of Sporting Kansas City, started with everything this season in Major League Soccer and this day he scored again against the Houston Dynamo, so he is one of the league’s top scorers.

Despite this, “Puligol” continues to receive a lot of criticism and, in a press conference, the Mexican forward assured that he only concentrates on speaking on the pitch to demonstrate his quality.

“What can be said about me or not, I don’t care. I really focus on working and showing it on the pitch, that’s where I’m going to be talking with goals, with good performances, and that will stand out from what each person can say “

Pulido was also happy for Sporting KC’s great start and his great start as a scorer, which has made him on the list of the Mexican National Team for the Final Four of the Concacaf Nations League.

“Personally, I am happy, motivated that I have been doing things well. Now another goal and the triumph of the team. It is what motivates me to continue on this same path, with a clear objective, I have personal challenges and now there is the opportunity to go to the national team to face what comes from this important competition “

