MLS: Alan Pulido praises Ricardo Ferretti and Matías Almeyda

Much has been said about Javier Hernández this season in the MLS; However, another player who has started with the ‘right foot’ is Alan Pulido, who has four goals in seven games this season.

Before Ferretti’s departure from Tigers, Pulido did not hesitate to praise in an interview for TUDN, noting that he always supported him to grow as a player, since, he saw a great future in him

“He would stay with me to practice, he saw great things for me, he saw a great future for me and that is why he stayed. Many things that I know today and that I do as a player is thanks to him, I learned too many things. Thanks to him I was able and I keep scoring goals. “

For his part, Pulido recalled the moments he had with Chivas with Matías Almeyda on the bench, noting that beyond seeing him as a coach, he sees him as friends. Although they wanted to compromise him, the Kansas City attacker had no preference for any.