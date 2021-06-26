MLS: Alan Pulido lights the alarms after a severe injury at Sporting KC vs LAFC

A few days before the start of the 2021 Gold Cup, Alan Pulido set off the alarms of the Mexican National Team, since it had to go out of exchange in the match between the Sporting kansas city vs Los Angeles FC, due to a severe injury.

After Alan Pulido scored the first goal of the Sporting KC In the match, the Mexican striker suffered a cut on his right leg, which he suffered after he tried to take a shot from outside the area and hit with the studs of a defender from the LAFC.

After being treated on the pitch, where blood could be seen on the Sporting player’s foot, Alan Pulido had to go out of exchange being assisted by the club’s medical staff, as he could not step on his right foot.

Although the severity of Alan Pulido’s injury is still unknown, this would be the second injury loss for the Mexican National Team ahead of the Gold Cup, after José Juan Macías caused a drop in concentration.

