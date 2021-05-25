MLS: Alan Pulido, ex Chivas, presumes that he was vaccinated against Covid-19 (PHOTOS)

After becoming the top figure in Sporting Kansas City’s triumph against him San Jose Earthquakes, forward Alan Pulido has informed his loyal followers that he has been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Through Twitter, the Mexican attacker released the images showing the sheet where he verified that he received the dose to protect himself from coronavirus, accompanied with the following words.

“Happy to receive my vaccine against COVID-19, I hope everyone has this opportunity and the awareness of the importance of the vaccine. That there are no more victims, unfortunately family and close people have lost the battle because of this. Let’s take care of ourselves and ours, “he wrote.

It should be noted that forward Alan Pulido contributed with a score and an assist in Sporting Kansas City’s comeback as a visitor against the San José Earthquakes in week 7 in the Major League Soccer.

