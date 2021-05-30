MLS: Alan Pulido continues ‘ON FIRE’ with Sporting Kansas City and scores against Houston (VIDEO)

Forward Alan Pulido has confirmed that he is living a great moment with Sporting Kansas City this season in Major League Soccer, in order to concentrate with the Mexican National Team for the Concacaf Nations League.

In the 61st minute, the Mexican attacker took advantage of the marking of a penalty in favor of his team and with a right shot, he misled the goalkeeper of the Houston Dynamo for 2-1 in his favor.

In the end, Sporting Kansas City achieved a suffered victory at home by a score of 3-2 against the Houston Dynamo, within the activity of week 8 in the current 2021 season in Major League Soccer.

Calm, cool, collected from the spot @alanpulido 2-1 | #SportingKC pic.twitter.com/0FDCIKhLXB – Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) May 30, 2021

With this score, forward Alan Pulido has five goals in the MLS tournament with Sporting Kansas City and follows the squad of the tournament’s top scorers, plus an assist.

Goal two. And three. # SportingKC pic.twitter.com/b49tCom7Z7 – Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) May 30, 2021

