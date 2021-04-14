MLS: Alan Pulido apologizes for his controversial statements about Mexicans

Alan Pulido, Sporting Kansas City striker of the MLS, after his statements at a press conference, clarified his words and sent a message on networks, clarifying his words about the Mexican and criticism of players who play abroad.

I already learned to live with this type of criticism, I have lived it since I was a child and one gets used to it. In Mexico it is practically like that, the culture that is managed, the last tournament was the maximum that he scored in Mexico, having few games and in the end they are still in the selection asking for calls from other players so that they naturalize and be there, “said Pulido.

Given this, Pulido launched a message on social networks, accepting that he made a mistake in his statements at the conference.

“Yesterday at the conference I made a mistake when I said that in Mexico they despise all Mexicans who play or excel outside the country and that includes everyone, but it is not true, they are not all, there are people who are not like that and we are happy because of the triumphs of other Mexicans, whatever the hunger, work, school and sports, because many of us know how difficult it is to leave your country (comfort zone) to face new challenges and new adversities.

But I was referring to those people who are angry that someone does well anywhere, and at any time, even with their “friends” and their own family, now imagine someone outside of them.

I speak for those people who are frustrated with themselves because they never took that risk of being wrong and much less trying one more time, I speak for those who always dreamed of having thousands of things or simply being stable in their life but in the end they never achieved anything. out of fear and the famous FAILURE, then they only have to talk behind their backs, and hide behind the famous social networks but they do it with so much envy and resentment, for the simple fact that they would like to be in the place of other people who if They are succeeding, so an apology to those who really deserve it, and to those who do not, continue to live and see how other people achieve their DREAMS. hug and GOD bless you all. “wrote Puligol.