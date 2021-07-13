MLS 2021: Positions, results, teams, dates, complete schedule and leaders

The Major League Soccer (MLS) continues more exciting than ever after great games witnessed in Week 12 where endless emotions were evident, great plays and of course, very good saves. In addition, the Latin American figures are doing theirs in the face of the rival goal, an example of this: Gonzalo Higuain Y Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, who also worries the entire LA Galaxy about his possible injury. On the other hand, New England Revolution (East) Y Seattle Sounders (West) command their respective Conferences with full authority in the USA.

The format of MLS for 2021 has 27 teams divided between the Eastern Conference (14) and the Western Conference (13) They will play 17 games at home and the same number of games on the road, with the first seven of each conference advancing to the playoffs. What’s more, there is a newcomer: Austin FC, who faced nothing more and nothing less than Los Angeles FC in his debut.

All this comes together on the table to add more than interesting seasonings for the 27th edition of North American football, so watch out for how the teams are doing, who’s in the playoffs, who’s out, how the crosses are going, who’s scorer, all that here.

Complete 2021 MLS Season Schedule

MLS ball (Photo: .

Week 1

Week 2

Week 3

Week 4

Week 5

Week 6

Week 7

Week 8

Week 9

Week 10

Week 11

Week 12

Week 13

Week 14

Week 15

Week 16

Week 17

Week 18

Week 19

Matchday 20

Week 21

Week 22

Week 23

Week 24

Week 25

Week 26

Week 27

Week 28

Week 29

Week 30

Week 31

Week 32

Week 33

Week 34

Week 35



* The images corresponding to the 35 days of the 2021 season belong to the official MLS website in Spanish (https://www.tudn.com/futbol/mls)

Standings in the 2021 MLS season

MLS Eastern Conference

MLS Western Conference

Scorers

(Source: MLS)

Assists

(Source: MLS)

* The images corresponding to the leaderboards of the 2021 season belong to the official website of the MLS in Spanish (https://www.tudn.com/futbol/mls)