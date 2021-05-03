MLB: Yusmeiro Petit equals a record for Venezuelan relievers in the majors

The Venezuelan pitcher Yusmeiro Petit made history by equalize a record in order to Venezuelan relievers on the MLB.

Indeed, the experienced Creole pitcher became the third Venezuelan reliever in history to have a 4-0 record in his first 15 appearances of a season in the league. MLB.

Yusmeiro with this feat he joined Giovani Carrara, who achieved it in 2004 and Jean Machí, who achieved it in the 2014 harvest.

Yusmeiro Petit is the third Venezuelan reliever in history to go 4-0 in his first 15 appearances of a #MLB season. He joins Giovanni Carrara (2005) and Jean Machí (2014).

In this season I really do what Yusmeiro Petit With the Oakland Athletics he has been sensational and at 36 years of age, he makes his work with his team more deserving.

It presents the following numbers:

Make: 4-0

Effectiveness: 1.34

Innings: 17.1

Strikeouts: 11

WHIP: 0.92

Holds: 3

Petit is 36 years old.

Remember that Petit also has an experience as a starter both in the MLB how in the LVBP.

TO Yusmeiro he is remembered in the 2011-2012 LVBP season, where he was not the Sharks’ first pick as a Round Robin reinforcement.

The salty ones qualified to the final where they were measured against the Tigres, who had in their ranks Petit and the pitcher was in charge of dominating as a starter to the sharks to lead the felines to the crown where he won the MVP of the decisive event.