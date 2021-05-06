MLB: Yordan Álvarez hit two home runs to Gerrit Cole at Yankee Stadium (Video)

The Cuban slugger of the Astros from Houston Yordan Alvarez connected him two home runs to the star pitcher of the Yankees from New York Gerrit cole on the MLB.

Thursday’s day faced the Astros Houston vs. Yankees of New York in the Yankee Stadium where the cubao showed off with a dose of power Yordan Alvarez.

At the top of the fourth inning with the Yankees up 1-0, Alvarez hit a superb home run that came out of right field off the throws of Gerrit cole to equal the actions 1-1.

Dead center for No. 2 on the day! 🚀 # ForTheH pic.twitter.com/rQz0Y6ADSy – Houston Astros (@astros) May 6, 2021

In the seventh inning at the top with the Yankees up 3-1 and in the same duel of the Cuban slugger against the star of the Mules pitching, Jordan hit his second home run of the game that came out of center field against Gerrit Cole’s shipments.

Air Yordan launches one to the 2nd deck. 🚀 # ForTheH pic.twitter.com/dNBG6BlNWK – Houston Astros (@astros) May 6, 2021

Yordan’s hits served to keep the Astros close in the game until the reaction ended by José Altuve and Martín Maldonado to prevail over the Mules with a score of 7-4.