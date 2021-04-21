MLB: Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman talked about José Contreras (Video)

Let’s review what speak the closer of the Yankees from New York Aroldis chapman about his compatriot the former Cuban pitcher Jose Contreras on the MLB.

In a press conference the closer of the Yankees from New York Aroldis Chapman, He expressed his opinion what his compatriot the former pitcher in the Major Leagues meant to him José Contreras.

Chapman He specifically referred to the pitching he used in the majors, such as the splitter, which Aroldis has used in his walk on the Big Show, publicly acknowledging that he learned that pitch from Contreras.

Here is the video so we can see their statements:

“Jose Contreras… I enjoyed the way he pitched, I enjoyed the way he used it” Aroldis Chapman talks about whose splitter he would want to emulate pic.twitter.com/3BC72YsIYC – Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) April 21, 2021

We could see the experienced Cuban pitcher with the Yankees in 2003, when they played the World Series with the Florida Marlins in six games, but in 2005 with the White Sox he took revenge and was able to conquer his ring under the command of Ozzie Guillén.

He stayed with the Yankees, White Sox, Phillies and Pirates, where in a 10-year span in the majors, he went 78-67 with a 4.57 ERA.

Contreras He is one of the pitchers that instills the most respect in the ball and it is nice that there is a teaching factor from one of the best Latino closers in recent years in MLB how he is Aroldis Chapman.