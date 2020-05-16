Major League Baseball informed its players that their prorated wages would impact an average loss of $ 640,000 for each game played in empty parks in an 82-game campaign.

The information is contained in a presentation made by the baseball union commissioner’s office and obtained by The Associated Press.

The 12-page document is titled “Economics of Playing Without Fans,” and is dated May 12. It paints a picture of a $ 10 billion industry paralyzed by the pandemic, and represented an initial tool in the negotiations that seek to launch, around July 4, the campaign postponed by the health crisis.

The clubs indicate that the proposed method of saving the season would continue to cause a loss of $ 4 billion and would give Major League Baseball players 89% of revenue.

According to the teams, they lose money with each additional game played.

However, the union believes that the clubs would lose less money with more matches. In addition, many teams and / or their owners have stakes in their regional sports television network, which would benefit from the fact that there were additional duels.

On Monday, the owners voted to propose that wages be based on an equal distribution of income. But the players consider that this framework is equivalent to a salary cap, something that they would never agree to.

The teams provided the union with a plan on Friday to test for the virus and have waited to come up with a financial proposal.

The New York Yankees alone would accumulate $ 312 million in local losses when calculating their earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). The figure includes about $ 100 million in bond payments that funded the construction of Yankee Stadium.

The Los Angeles Dodgers would record home losses of 232 million, followed by the New York Mets with 214 million; the Chicago Cubs, at $ 199 million, and the Boston Red Sox, at $ 188 million.

Detroit would be the team with the least negative impact on its EBITDA, an accounting measure to assess profitability, with $ 84 million. Baltimore’s figure would be 90 million, while Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay would be 91 million each.

Figures exclude distributions from the central office, which plans to collect $ 1.34 billion in media broadcast revenue.

All of these numbers were calculated by the Major Leagues and their clubs. Skeptical, the union has requested a series of documents from the majors.