MLB: With the addition of Brusdar Graterol, find out the number of Dodgers pitchers on the disabled list

With the addition of Brusdar Graterol know the amount of launchers of the Dodgers of Los Angeles in the ready from injured on the MLB.

Indeed the Venezuelan pitcher Brusdar Graterol He was placed on the 10-day disabled list, joining Corey Knebel, Tony Gonzolin, Joe Kelly and David Price, not to mention Tommy Kahnle who will see no action for all of 2021.

This has had an impact on the pitching performance of the Dodgers team in recent weeks, where they lost the series with the Padres of four games (they only won one) and the next against the Cincinnati Reds where in three games they only won one only that It was a superb performance by Clayton Kershaw.

Really with these difficulties, the team will have to find where to put its hand to stay at the top of its division, while waiting for the recovery of its pitchers who are so valuable in a bullpen that at this moment it looks quite uncertain.