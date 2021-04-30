MLB: With the addition of Brusdar Graterol, find out the number of Dodgers pitchers on the disabled list

With the addition of Brusdar Graterol know the amount of launchers of the Dodgers of Los Angeles in the ready from injured on the MLB.

Indeed the Venezuelan pitcher Brusdar Graterol He was placed on the 10-day disabled list, joining Corey Knebel, Tony Gonzolin, Joe Kelly and David Price, not to mention Tommy Kahnle who will see no action for all of 2021.

This has had an impact on the pitching performance of the Dodgers team in recent weeks, where they lost the series with the Padres of four games (they only won one) and the next against the Cincinnati Reds where in three games they only won one only that It was a superb performance by Clayton Kershaw.

#Dodgers place Brusdar Graterol on the injured list with right forearm tightness. They recalled Edwin Uceta – Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) April 29, 2021

The Dodgers now have pitchers Corey Knebel, Brusdar Graterol, Tony Gonsolin, Joe Kelly and David Price on the IL. (And Tommy Kahnle, who will be out most, if not all, of 2021) – Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) April 29, 2021

Really with these difficulties, the team will have to find where to put its hand to stay at the top of its division, while waiting for the recovery of its pitchers who are so valuable in a bullpen that at this moment it looks quite uncertain.