MLB: Wilson Ramos hit the third homer in eight games (Video)

The Venezuelan big league Wilson ramos connected the third home run in eight games with the Tigers Detroit in the season 2021 in the MLB.

The day of Friday faced the Detroit Tigers with the Cleveland Indians, where the Venezuelan Wilson Ramos was present with his bat.

Bouquets in the top of the eighth inning he hit a home run through center field to produce the Bengals’ only run to make it 4-1 still in favor of the Indians.

Wilson Ramos – Detroit Tigers (3) pic.twitter.com/KMgHuf5gcB – MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) April 10, 2021

Wilson in this way hit his third homer of the season and it can be seen that if he consistently hits what is expected of him, we will surely see more successful connections from the Creole mask.