MLB: Wilson Contreras with the Cubs received wild ball (Video)

Let’s see how the Venezuelan receiver of the Chicago Cubs Wilson Contreras received a wild ball.

In the day Monday that faced the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs, the Venezuelan mask Wilson contreras got a really wild pitch.

In the bottom of the seventh inning the Cubs were winning with a score of 5-3 and it was consuming turn Contreras, when the pitcher threw a straight that went directly to the head where fortunately the helmet received the impact, but for that reason it did not stop causing a small commotion to the Creole.

Wilson at that time you received the ball, he turned around for a moment and stared at the pitcher, but he slowly walked toward first base.

The fact that he takes 93 mph off the dome and his immediate reaction is to stare down the pitcher as if he were his prey is why Wilson Contreras is a fucking animal. https://t.co/m0JROxny3K – The Berwyn Bandit (@browntownsaid) April 6, 2021

In this same meeting, the Venezuelan hit his first home run of the season, that connection being important in the Cubs’ victory over the hops with a score of 5-3.