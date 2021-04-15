MLB: Wilson Contreras with the Cubs received 12 pitches from the Brewers in the last three seasons (Video)

Let’s see the 12 balls received by the Venezuelan receiver Wilson contreras in the last three seasons with the chicago Cubs on the MLB from the pitchers of the Brewers from Milwaukee.

It must be remembered that although it is true Contreras was fined $ 7,500 for violating health and safety protocols for Covid-19, It is no less true that he had received the 12th ball in the three seasons and, to be honest, things are already going strong.

The Official Tigreros team prepared an extraordinary video, where we can observe the twelve balls received by the Chicago Cubs catcher in the last three seasons from hoppy pitchers, including those of the last week that caused the fine to Contreras:

Contreras has received 12 balls in the last 3 seasons from the # Milwaukee pitchers… That’s why @ WContreras40’s perreo yesterday when he takes it out with a teammate on board to turn the board in the 8th inning pic.twitter.com/E10h6U6wHV – Official Tigreros (@tigrerosoficial) April 14, 2021

In the series that the Cubs held with the hops last week in the Windy City, Wilson contreras He received a ball almost to the head and the next day he received another, which caused the Creole annoyance towards the pitcher and that the benches were emptied in the match.

How such violates the policies of the Covid-19 established in the Major Leagues because what is sought is the least possible contact and if there is, the rules established for it must be met, which is not seen at all when there is an attempt to fight.

Now, in one of the encounters Contreras he hit a dramatic homerun with a teammate on board against the hops where he threw the bat in an obvious and scandalous way, but after what he lived last week plus the antecedent that we have cited.

So we ask ourselves:

Is Contreras’s perreo justified?