MLB: Wilmer Flores was injured in the game by the San Francisco Giants in Cincinnati (Video)

On Tuesday, the faces of the Giants of San Francisco and the Cincinnati Reds at the headquarters of the Red Machine.

At the top of the second inning, the Venezuelan was a runner at first base. Wilmer Flores for the Giants, when a connection to the deep area of ​​center field came out, but the Creole felt a physical discomfort that prevented him from scoring with the hit and stayed at third base, who left the game replaced by Mauricio Dubón, who entered as a pinch-runner.

Wilmer Flores has been taken out of the game after limping into third base. pic.twitter.com/JMCyqzZwFp – SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 18, 2021

The Creole Wilmer Flores left the game due to stiffness in the right hamstring, according to reports Giants from San Francisco, so we hope he can be evaluated and know in what time he can be back with the team of the Bay.