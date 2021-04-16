MLB: Willson Contreras hit his third home run of the season (Video)

The Venezuelan receiver, Willson contreras, hit his third homer of the 2021 season of Major League Baseball – MLB, this in the game Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field.

Willson contreras unleashed all his power at home with the Cubs and with a huge hit to left field, he got his third homer of the 2021 season against the Braves. Big leagues, this week being very productive with the tree for him.

At the top of the fifth episode, Willson Contreras punished the Braves starter, Kyle Wright, who left the Venezuelan of Los Cubs a Slider and he disappeared her home run to reach three in the MLB 2021.

Here’s the home run:

That home run of Contreras served for Cubs They cut the result 4-2 against the Braves and went in search of the comeback. In addition, the Creole mask missed the ball until outside the Wrigley Field stadium, a real shot in the MLB.

The home run of Willson contreras he reached 415 feet of distances and left the stadium at 111.2 mph, a true and huge hit by the Venezuelan who is a key piece in these Cubs.

Willy hits back. @ BinnysBev pic.twitter.com/e7v3lTKUEu – Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 16, 2021

Contreras He had six RBIs, eight hits and raised his average to .242 after hitting that home run, all this in 33 at-bats with the Cubs on the MLB 2021.