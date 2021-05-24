MLB: Willson Contreras broke silence on future contract extension

The receiver of the Chicago Cubs, Willson Contreras, finally spoke about what could be a possible contract extension in the Big leagues (MLB).

Willson contreras will be a free agent after the 2022 season and is certainly one of the players of the Cubs currently important, however, the Venezuelan does not have much to say about a future contract extension that he may receive in the Big leagues.

“I’m just focused on playing good baseball. I don’t care where I’m going to end up. I don’t care where I’m going to go, ”he said. Willson Contreras.

In addition, it is true that currently the environment of the Cubs Rolls in the contract extensions of Javy Báez, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo, which does not concern the Venezuelan Contreras, who does not feel bad about not being part (yet) of those conversations today in the MLB.

Willson contreras is as or just as important to Cubs than the players I mentioned above, which is why I consider and this organization should gradually manage a contract extension for a player that has been established since his debut in Big leagues.

“I would love to make the playoffs a few more times and make the World Series at least two or three more times in my career. So that’s a deep assessment that you would have to do, that we would have to talk about. It will be a long conversation: ‘Who are we going to have in our team, who are we going to keep, who are we going to change, who do we sign?’ Contreras.

However, the Venezuelan recipient of the Cubs for all these wishes that he claimed to have for his future in the MLB, you’ll want the conversation with your organization’s management to come through, leaving hints that you might want a contract extension.

The Cubs have internally discussed Contreras as a potential MVP in recent seasons, which is why his tables are sure to give him a long-term contract very soon in the Big leagues.

Here is the report:

Contreras In career he has 471 hits, 82 home runs, 275 RBIs and is hitting .263.