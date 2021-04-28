MLB: Willians Astudillo hit his second home run of the 2021 season (Video)

The Venezuelan of the Twins from Minnesota, Willians Astudillo, fired his second home run of the 2021 campaign against the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday. Major League Baseball – MLB.

In the third inning, the Venezuelan Willians Astudillo did not want to be left behind in the offensive party of the Twins and hit his second home run of the 2021 campaign at Progressive Field for the Big leagues.

Trevor Stephan was the victim of Willians Astudillo on that home run and the Venezuelan joined his teammates from the Twins, Byron Buxton, Jorge Polanco and Josh Donaldson as the home runners in this game against the Indians in the MLB.

Here the video:

That home run from Astudillo had an exit velocity of 101.7 miles per hour, hitting a slider out of sight 384 feet away across left field, a superb slam from this performing Los Angeles player. Twins on the MLB.

In addition, thanks to that home run, the Venezuelan of the Twins reached eight RBIs and 15 hits with the Twins in 52 at-bats this season of Big leagues.