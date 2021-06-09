MLB: William Contreras hit the sixth home run of the season with the Braves (Video)

The Venezuelan receiver William Contreras connected the sixth home run of the season on the MLB with the Braves against the Phillies.

The day of Tuesday measured the Braves Atlanta against the Philadelphia Phillies in the home of the Quakers, where the Venezuelan shone William Contreras.

The Creole mask hit his sixth homer of the season in a solitary way to put the actions 3-1 in favor of the Braves for Atlanta in the top of the fourth inning.

In the blink of an eye, William Contreras already has 6 home runs this year.

Contreras has done a great job with Braves Atlanta, who made his debut last year but saw little time for action due to injury.

But in this campaign, his contribution to the team has really been vital, so much so that he won the title of the position and from then on he has been his own workhorse.

William is the brother of Wilson, the Chicago Cubs mask, so that family has pure talent and they are key figures for their teams.