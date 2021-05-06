MLB: William Contreras hit his first home run in the majors (Video)

The Venezuelan receiver Williams contreras I connect the first home run on the MLB with the Braves against the Nationals.

The day of Wednesday measured the Atlanta Braves against the Washington Nationals, where the Creole William Contreras made history.

The Venezuelan, who is the brother of Wilson, the Chicago Cubs mask, hit the first home run of his career in the majors.

The bombshell William landed him at the top of the fourth inning in a solitary way, which came out through center field to put the shares 5-0 in favor of the Braves.

William Contreras! 😎 HONOR! 🚀 First of his career! 🙌 @ Wcontreras42 | #MLBVenezuela 🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/Hd2qWtjeRb – MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) May 6, 2021

William was just promoted to the majors by the Braves and at once he has begun to perform for the Braves of Ronald Acuña Jr. who are in a fierce fight in the East Division of the National League to go to the playoffs.