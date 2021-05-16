MLB: William Contreras equaled record shared by Miguel Cabrera and Ronald Acuña Jr. in the majors

The Venezuelan recipient of the Braves from Atlanta William Contreras equaled a record that their compatriots share Miguel Cabrera Y Ronald Acuna on the MLB.

Indeed, Contreras At 23 years and 142 days, he became the fifth-youngest Venezuelan to hit three or more home runs in his first 14 major league games.

William joined with is record to Miguel Cabrera, Ronald Acuña Jr., Jesús Montero and Eugenio Suárez.

How can we see so much Cabrera, Acuña Jr., Montero and Suárez achieved the feat with less age than Contreras.

Michael He did it with 20 years and 78 days, Acuña Jr. with 20 and 142, Montero with 21 and 195, while Suárez did it with 22 years and 336 days.

At 23 years and 142 days, William Contreras is the fifth youngest Venezuelan to hit 3+ home runs in his first 14 games in #MLB The only youngest: Miguel Cabrera (20,078), Ronald Acuña (20-142), Jesús Montero (21-295) and Eugenio Suárez (22-336). # FortheA #IVCMLB – Roberth Pérez (@ RoberthEperez17) May 16, 2021

What of William is really impressive, since he has little time in the majors and how effective it has been for the Braves, since he has not stopped batting since he made his major league debut.

In the current season he has 295, with three homers and 9 RBIs, so he seeks to take over the team’s catcher with that tremendous performance, shining both on offense and defense.

What is a remarkable fact is that so young and has equaled a record in the majors that they share Ronald Acuña Jr. Y Miguel Cabrera.