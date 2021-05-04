MLB: Will Miguel Cabrera and Ronald Acuña Jr. be the next Venezuelans to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in the majors?

Let’s analyze if the stars Miguel Cabrera Y Ronald Acuña Jr. will be the next Venezuelans in being chosen to the Living room of the Fame on the MLB.

It is very difficult to make predictions of this nature because we do not know what may happen along the way, such as a legal case, complaints, etc., against a player, so this analysis will be done through the numbers that they left. the pre-named players, not to mention other compatriots with those problems that I have referred to.

If a wheel does not come off the cart, Miguel Cabrera Once you retire and the five years after that, it is not that you have to enter the Living room of the Fame, rather, it should do so in the first year of eligibility and with a vote of between 85% and 90%.

At the moment Miggy is undoubtedly the best Venezuelan hitter of all time and in his career in the majors he has had the following record from 2013 to so far this 2021 campaign:

Average: 312

Home runs: 489

Driven: 1734

Hits: 2872

Champion (Marlins 2003)

Batting titles: 4

2 American League MVP

A Triple Crown batting.

Miguel Cabrera He is a living legend, who already has the numbers to be at once with his plate in Cooperstown, although he has a goal of reaching 500 home runs and 3ooo hits to sign an epic career in the majors.

Remember that Miggy has only played with the Florida Marlins and Detroit Tigers in the MLB.

The Venezuelan outfielder since he came to the Major Leagues with the Atlanta Braves in 2018 has shone with his own light and with respect to Cabrera the one from La Sabana has a small advantage: He won the Rookie of the Year award.

In 2019, which was just his second season in the majors, he was about to reach 40-40, hitting 41 homers and stealing 37 bases whose goal was possible with a week left, he was injured so he could not enter the select group made up of: José Canseco, Barry Bonds, Alex Rodríguez and Alfonso Soriano.

In 2020 he also stood out by hitting 14 home runs for a 60-game season, but what has happened is that his impact has been so great on the Braves that the club has always gone to the playoffs with Acuna Jr. on board and were left on the doorstep last year of going to the World Series.

In his short career (2018, 2019, 2020 and part of 2021) he has left the following numbers:

Average: 284

Home runs: 90

Driven: 214

Hits: 374

Stolen bases: 64

Rookie of the Year LN (2018).

So far in 2021, he is hitting a 333 average, with 9 homers, 20 RBIs and 3 stolen bases.

Obviously we cannot assure at this time that the Abuser will be a member of the HOF since he has only played three full seasons and one month of another, when a minimum of 10 years of service is required to be considered eligible.

Now, the Abusador with the Braves has a contract that can reach that period of time (10 years) with the contractual options, so the Venezuelan to continue with that rhythm in the coming years, it would be almost a fact that his career is going that way, in addition to heading to be the most complete Venezuelan player in history in the MLB.

That’s because he has enormous power, he knows how to hit to the opposite side of the field, he runs like a professional sprinter, he’s not afraid of anything, he makes spectacular catches, he has an arm that takes outs from any runner who wants to be smart, in short, a gamer show.

So far he has a long way to go, but he is on the right path that if he does not deviate will lead him straight to the temple of the immortals in Cooperstown.

VIZQUEL and ALTUVE?

Omar Vizquel was on track according to how his voting percentages were going, but the complaint that his wife made accusing him of having incurred domestic violence and the alleged incident with a White Sox employee in the minor leagues, has suspended his possible entry.

With Altuve, who is one of the most talented hitters that Venezuela has given, he will be haunted by the matter of the Astros’ cheating, which coincided with the year that he achieved his only MVP in the American League and his ring of champion of the Major League Baseball, so he is in a situation similar to that of Omar Vizquel.

Of course, there may be more Venezuelans like Salvador Pérez, Francisco Rodríguez who can present a debatable candidacy to join the HOF, but there is no clear picture with them.

For all that is explained here, it seems that after the admission of Miguel Cabrera (if the Omar Vizquel issue has not been resolved) you have a clear picture Ronald Acuña Jr. (Unless the trap is not an impediment to Altuve’s entry).