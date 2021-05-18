MLB: Wilfredo Tovar returns with the Mets to cover Kevin Pillar

The Venezuelan infielder, Wilfredo Tovar placeholder imagewill finally have his return to baseball Big leagues (MLB), since the Mets New York called him to the big team to cover Kevin Pillar’s injury loss.

The journalist Bob Nightengale, announced that Kevin Pillar went to the 10-day disabled list of the Mets and therefore, they called the Venezuelan Wilfredo Tovar placeholder image, who returns at Big leagues for the first time since the 2019 season.

Also, after seven years, Tovar go back to MLB with the team of Mets, remembering that this Venezuelan infielder debuted as a major league player with this “Queens” organization in the 2013 season and also played the 2014 season.

Here is the report:

Kevin Pillar goes on the 10-day injured list with the #Mets while recovering from multiple facial fractures. He’ll be replaced on the roster by infielder Wilfredo Tovar. – Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 18, 2021

In December 2020, Wilfredo Tovar signed a minor league contract with the Mets and returned with the first organization of MLB who trusted him and in the second month of this 2021 harvest, he receives the call to play in the highest category of baseball after not doing so since 2019 with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 29-year-old Venezuelan only has 40-game experience in the MLB, but if the Mets They trusted him again for a reason, so he will wear the uniform with which he captured his first records in the best baseball in the world.

For life in the MLB, Tovar He has a .188 average, seven RBIs, 19 hits and one stolen base.